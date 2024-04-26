Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann attacks PM Narendra Modi in Amritsar

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, April 25

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann conducted the first roadshow in Punjab in favour of Amritsar party candidate Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal today. Yet, AAP MLA Kunwar Vijay Partap Singh boycotted the roadshow.

Attacking the BJP, the CM said the first phase of election report had discouraged PM Narendra Modi and compelled the BJP to change its slogan of ‘400 paar’ to ‘sthir sarkar’. “The BJP is getting only 25 to 30 seats. That is why its slogan of crossing 400 has vanished now. Now, they are afraid of defeat”, he said.

Kunwar said he deliberately boycotted the roadshow. “The reason is that the CM had given a controversial statement in an interview when he was questioned about justice being awaited in 2015 sacrilege incidents,” he said.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Bhagwant Mann #BJP #Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal #Kunwar Vijay Partap Singh