Mann attends AAP meet on Sangrur bypoll

Chandigarh, June 9
The AAP has intensified its preparations for the Sangrur Lok Sabha bypoll with Punjab incharge Jarnail Singh and Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann holding a meeting with senior party leaders and office-bearers here today.
The meeting was held to chalk out strategy to retain the seat, which fell vacant following Mann’s resignation.
At the meeting, Cabinet Ministers, including Harpal Cheema, Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer, Kuldeep Dhaliwal, Laljit Bhullar, Dr Baljit Kaur, Lal Chand Kataruchak, Harbhajan Singh ETO, and party MLAs were present.
Jarnail said they discussed the bypoll with senior party leaders. “Sangrur is the bastion of the AAP, where the party has been winning since 2014. In this poll too, all old records will be broken.”
AAP candidate Gurmail Singh said he would win with a thumping majority.
