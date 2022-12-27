Sahibzadas' martyrdom: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann attends 'Veer Bal Diwas'; thanks Modi for holding event

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 26

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann today attended the ‘Veer Bal Diwas’ programme in Delhi. Akal Takht and the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee’s had raised objection over the nomenclature of the event.

Moving forward In the name of history, people were being taught versions that promoted inferiority complex among them. To move forward in ‘Amrit Kaal’ and to take India to the heights of success in the future, we have to break free from narrow views of the past. — Narendra Modi, PM

Mann said the ‘unprecedented’ and ‘supreme’ sacrifice made by the Sahibzadas will inspire humanity to fight against tyranny, oppression and injustice.

Addressing the gathering at a function organised here at the Major Dhyan Chand Stadium, Mann said Baba Zorawar Singh and Baba Fateh Singh attained martyrdom at a tender age while showing exemplary courage and fearlessness in standing up against the might of the Mughal Governor of Sirhind. He said the Sahibzadas had inherited the traits of valor and selfless service from the Dashmesh Pitaah, Guru Gobind Singh Ji, who fought relentlessly for the sake of humanity.

Eulogising the supreme sacrifice of the Sahibzadas and Mata Gujri ji, the CM said these sacrifices were unprecedented in the annals of history of mankind across the globe.

He said the younger generation needs to be made aware of this supreme sacrifice to inspire them to make selfless sacrifices for the country.

Expressing gratitude to PM Modi for organising the event, Mann said that it will go a long way in perpetuating the glorious legacy of the Sahibzadas.

Speaking on the occasion, Prime Minister Narendra Modi mentioned how ‘concocted narratives’ of history were taught to create a sense of inferiority in the country.

A country with such a glorious history must be full of self-confidence and self-respect, said Modi as he was speaking at the ‘Veer Bal Diwas’ to mark the death anniversary of Zorawar Singh and Fateh Singh – the two younger sons of Guru Gobind Singh.

“Veer Bal Diwas will convey to us what is India and what is its identity and inspire us to recognize our past and make our future,” the PM said, adding there was need to get free from the narrow interpretation of the past to move forward. Highlighting the importance of determination and bravery of the two sons of the Guru Gobind Singh, Modi termed them ‘veer Sahibzade’ (brave princes) for not buckling to the tyranny of Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb and for standing firm.

Their sacrifice is a source of infinite inspiration, the Prime Minister said, adding that, “Age does not matter when it comes to extreme valour and sacrifice. Veer Bal Diwas reminds us of the immense contribution of 10 Sikh gurus and the tradition of sacrifice for protecting the honour of the nation.”

“A 1000-year-old history of the world is filled with chapters of gruesome cruelty, however, it is the character of our heroes that overshines them throughout the pages of history,” he said.

