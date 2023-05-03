Mann, Dhami among 100 ‘influential’ Sikhs

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 2

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee chief Harjinder Singh Dhami featured in ‘The Sikhs 100’ influential list released by The Sikh Group.

The UK-based organisation selects powerful Sikhs from around the world in the field of business, education, media, entertainment, sports and charity. Takht Hazur Sahib Jathedar Giani Kulwant Singh retained the top position that he had occupied since 2019.

Following him at the second place is Akal Takht officiating Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh. Dhami and Mann feature at third and fourth spot, respectively.

Navdeep Singh, founder, The Sikh Group, said the most influential Sikhs were selected out of 26 million community members.

Others include former PM Dr Manmohan Singh, Union Minister Hardeep Puri, ex-CM Capt Amarinder Singh, SAD chief Sukhbir Badal, Canadian Minister of Defence and MP Harjit Singh Sajjan, DSGMC chief Harmeet Singh Kalka, Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee former chief Satwant Singh, former MP Tarlochan Singh, Pingalwara Society president Dr Inderjit Kaur, Dubai- based social activist SPS Oberoi, the US-based EcoSikh president Dr Rajwant Singh, Padma Shri Baba Sewa Singh and Baba Kashmir Singh Bhuriwale, Minister of Seniors from Canada Kamal Kaur Khera, World Bank Chief Economist Indermit Singh Gill and actor Diljit Dosanjh.