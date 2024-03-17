Mann inaugurates museum, light & sound show at Khatkar Kalan

Tribune News Service

Nawanshahr, March 16

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann inaugurated a museum and light & sound show at Shaheed-e-Azam Sardar Bhagat Singh Memorial, Khatkar Kalan, and a building of Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) at Balachaur today right before the model code of conduct was implemented.

The CM did not leave any stone unturned in highlighting about the works done by the AAP government here.

While delivering a speech, Mann said he was very upset when Punjab’s tableau was rejected for the Republic Day parade. “The tableau depicted the contributions of freedom fighters like Bhagat Singh, Kartar Singh Sarabha and Lala Lajpat Rai.”

“I am fighting alone with the Centre. With the elections date announced today, we need to win all 13 seats in Punjab. I need your support for it,” the CM added.

