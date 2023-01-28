Bhagwant Mann, Arvind Kejriwal launch 400 more mohalla clinics in Punjab

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, January 27

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann and AAP’s national convener Arvind Kejriwal inaugurated 400 more Aam Aadmi clinics at an event here today, taking the number of these neighbourhood health centres across the state to 500.

Row as hospital’s name changed Changing the name of Punjab Health Systems Corporation’s Bhai Sahib Singh Satellite Hospital, Amritsar, to Aam Aadmi clinic has triggered a row. Accusing the govt of ‘renaming buildings’, ex-Dy CM Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa asked the CM to apologise.

Kejriwal said while the Mann government in Punjab took a mere 10 months to open these clinics, his government in Delhi took five years “due to the interference” of the Modi government. Accusing the Centre of blocking several social welfare projects in Delhi, he assured the people: “All those projects will be implemented in Punjab.”

He said several gangsters, who earlier enjoyed political patronage, had been “neutralised” and power generation at thermal plants had increased by 83 per cent compared to the previous year. The CM said his government was making concerted efforts to ensure a healthy and vibrant Punjab. He blamed previous governments for Punjab’s Rs 3 lakh crore loan debt burden, “without carrying out any meaningful development” in the state.

He said 100 Aam Aadmi clinics, already operational since August last, had provided free treatment to 10.26 lakh people. Impressed, governments in southern state were now replicating the mohalla clinic model. Elaborating, the CM said these clinics were providing 41 health packages with about 100 clinical tests free of cost. “The government is spending every single penny of taxpayers’ money towards their well-being,” he emphasised. “Online data of every patient visiting these clinics is being maintained to help formulate strategies to combat deadly diseases and ensure research-based diagnosis and treatment,” he added.

