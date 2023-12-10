Mann lying to gain political mileage: SAD

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 9

SAD leader Bikram Majithia today shared a video of CM Bhagwant Mann’s daughter wherein she can be purportedly heard accusing her father of not fulfilling his duties.

Majithia asked the CM to avoid lying to gain political mileage. He said Mann claimed that his grandfather, Surjit Singh Majithia, was forced to resign over alleged misappropriation of horses gifted by Arabian country and was later appointed Ambassador to Nepal. “My grandfather was appointed an Ambassador to Nepal in 1947 and served for two years. He was inducted into Cabinet after the 1952 poll,” he said.

