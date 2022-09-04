Bhagwant Mann meets farm experts

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 3

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday held parleys with experts of Borlaug Institute for South Asia (BISA) on the technique of direct seeded rice (DSR), new maize and wheat genetics, cropping systems and other measures to transform destiny of farmers. He also discussed crop diversification in the state.

“The DSR, new maize and wheat genetics, cropping systems and others are being successfully implemented in farms of Borlaug Institute for South Asia and can prove to be a game-changer for farmers of the state,” said the Chief Minister while chairing a meeting with the representatives of BISA led by Director General, CIMMYT & BISA, Mexico, Dr Bram Govaerts.

The CM said the need of hour was to switch to less water guzzling crops for which BISA model of crop diversification needs to be followed across the state.