 Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann meets Amit Shah, seeks early President nod to two sacrilege Bills : The Tribune India

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann meets Amit Shah, seeks early President nod to two sacrilege Bills

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann meets Amit Shah, seeks early President nod to two sacrilege Bills

Union Home Minister Amit Shah with Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann during a meeting at Parliament House in New Delhi on Friday. Twitter



Tribune News Service

New Delhi/Chandigarh Dec 9

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann today met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and sought the Centre’s intervention in getting an early presidential assent for two important state Bills passed by the state stipulating harsher punishment for perpetrators of heinous crimes of sacrilege.

Asserting that sacrilege of holy books was a major challenge in Punjab, Mann said it had been felt that the quantum of punishment for such crimes under the existing provisions of Sections 295 and 295-A in the IPC was inadequate.

Laws stipulate harsher punishment for accused

  • With fresh cases of sacrilege being reported every now and then, and cross-border smuggling of arms becoming a big issue, the state government wants to have a stricter law in place so that the communal harmony in the state is not disturbed
  • Two Bills -- "The Indian Penal Code (Punjab Amendment) Bill, 2018" and "The Code of Criminal Procedure (Punjab Amendment) Bill 2018" were passed by the previous Congress government
  • The Bills provide for punishment up to life imprisonment for injury, damage or sacrilege to all holy books, with the intention to hurt the religious feelings of the people

Mann told Shah the Punjab Assembly had passed ‘The Indian Penal Code (Punjab Amendment) Bill, 2018’, and ‘The Code of Criminal Procedure (Punjab Amendment) Bill 2018’, which stipulated a punishment of up to life imprisonment for injury, damage or sacrilege to Sri Guru Granth Sahib, Bhagavad Gita, Quran and the Bible, committed with the intention to hurt people’s religious sentiments. The CM said the Bills were pending with the President for assent since October 2018.

The AAP, all through its campaign, had been saying that if elected to power in Punjab, it would bring to justice all accused in the sacrilege incidents of 2015. But after assuming power, the ruling AAP realised that both the have been awaiting Presidential nod.

Sources in the state government say that the Centre had been raising several objections and has returned the Bills, seeking more clarification, which has been provided. The major objection is to the punishment in the Bills being too harsh.

The CM also drew the Home Minister’s attention towards the issue of constructions near border. He said as per international norms, constructions could come only beyond 150 metres of the zero line. But at some places in Punjab the border security fence was at a huge distance from the zero line, he said.

The CM said since a huge chunk of cultivable land fell between the International Border and the existing fence, several farmers who had to cross the border fence for farming faced a lot of hardships on a daily basis. This also increased the workload of the Border Security Force, he said.

Mann urged Shah to explore the possibility of shifting the border fence towards the actual IB wherever possible. He also urged Shah to fund the state police liberally to ensure modernisation.

Mann, who also called on Union Commerce & Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, sought his help for release of pending arrears of Rural Development Fee and Market Development Fee worth Rs 3,095 crore.

#amit shah #bhagwant mann #sacrilege

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Trending

Punjabi friends announce their entry at Sikh man's wedding by queueing up doing 'bhangra'; wholesome video goes viral

2
Himachal

Drama in Himachal Pradesh: Congress Legislature Party meeting begins to discuss appointment of next CM; show of strength by Pratibha Singh’s supporters

3
Diaspora

Indian-origin driver in UK gets 16 years in jail for killing man, pregnant daughter

4
Himachal

Newly elected Himachal Pradesh Congress MLAs authorise party high command to pick next CM

5
Punjab

‘Kodon wali gali’ being called ‘Kodiyon wali gali’: Congress MP Manish Tewari flags mistakes in Jallianwala Bagh renovation

6
Punjab

Punjab to soon launch new industrial development policy, says CM Bhagwant Mann

7
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala’s killing: NIA arrests man who supplied weapons to Lawrence Bishnoi

8
Brand Connect

Sonobliss Reviews - Ingredients, Side Effects Risk, Customer Complaints

9
Nation

MP man says he flunked exam after getting distracted by YouTube ads, seeks Rs 75 lakh compensation; here’s what SC said

10
Nation

Collegium a multi-member body whose tentative decision cannot be brought in public domain: Supreme Court

Don't Miss

View All
Punjabi friends announce their entry at Sikh man’s wedding by queueing up doing ‘bhangra’; wholesome video goes viral
Trending

Punjabi friends announce their entry at Sikh man's wedding by queueing up doing 'bhangra'; wholesome video goes viral

Oxygen Park in memory of tree tragedy victim
Chandigarh

Oxygen Park in memory of Carmel Convent School tree tragedy victim

Disgruntled bride lodges complaint against beauty parlour owner for allegedly spoiling her looks on wedding day
Trending

Disgruntled bride lodges complaint against beauty parlour owner for allegedly spoiling her looks on wedding day

‘We want justice’: Parents of Sikh woman shot at gas station in Canada’s Brampton
Punjab

'We want justice': Parents of Sikh woman shot at gas station in Canada's Brampton

Watch: This Bengaluru doctor’s fun technique of giving vaccine shots to babies goes viral
Trending

This Bengaluru doctor's fun technique of giving vaccine shots to babies goes viral

Watch: Madhya Pradesh cop buys off all guavas from elderly woman fruit-seller; his kind gesture melts hearts online
Trending

Watch: Madhya Pradesh cop buys off all guavas from elderly woman fruit-seller; his kind gesture melts hearts online

Shah Rukh Khan wishes son Aryan best for his debut film, says first one is always special
Entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan wishes son Aryan best for his debut film, says first one is always special

Class 12 Jammu student to launch nano-satellite with help of ISRO
J & K

Class 12 Jammu student to launch nano-satellite with help of ISRO

Top News

Police station in Punjab’s border Tarn Taran district hit by ‘rocket launcher’

Police station in Punjab’s border Tarn Taran district hit by ‘rocket launcher’

Himachal Pradesh: Not Pratibha Singh, but these 3 Congress leaders in race for chief minister's post

Himachal Pradesh: Not Pratibha Singh, but these 3 Congress leaders in race for chief minister's post

Virbhadra Singh’s son Vikramaditya Singh might be given a hi...

Gujarat BJP MLAs to pick CM today, Patel top choice

Gujarat BJP MLAs to pick CM today, Bhupendra Patel top choice

Moosewala Killing: NIA nabs UP man who supplied arms

Sidhu Moosewala killing: NIA nabs UP man who supplied arms

Pvt member’s Bill on UCC tabled amid din

In Parliament: Private member's Bill on Uniform Civil Code tabled amid din


Cities

View All

‘Kodon wali gali’ being called ‘Kodiyon wali gali’: Congress MP Manish Tewari flags mistakes in Jallianwala Bagh renovation during Lok Sabha session

‘Kodon wali gali’ being called ‘Kodiyon wali gali’: Congress MP Manish Tewari flags mistakes in Jallianwala Bagh renovation

Taxi driver shot at on busy Queens Road in Amritsar

Extradited from Vienna, NIA nabs mastermind of Tarn Taran blast

High Court grants bail to accused in Tarn Taran blast case

Fix signboards at Jallianwala Bagh, says MP Manish Tewari

Jagrup Brar also inducted in British Columbia

Bathinda's Jagrup Brar also inducted in British Columbia

Punjab native Rachna Singh first South Asian woman Education Minister in British Columbia

3 injured in two firing incidents in Bathinda

Choe chokes on dumped garbage

Choe chokes on dumped garbage

CA among five held for Rs 11-cr GST fraud

Chandigarh sets aside order to raze sanctionable violations

Donor’s heart flown 2,500 km away to save girl’s life

Zirakpur schoolgirl strikes it rich, wins Rs 25L in KBC

Delhi Congress vice-president, party’s two newly-elected councillors join AAP

Delhi Congress vice-president, party’s two newly-elected councillors join AAP

Election of MCD Mayor open game, claims BJP

Of lost deposits: BJP posts AAP’s poll performance analysis

Delhi court extends Aaftab Poonawala's judicial custody by 14 days

BJP demands DCW chief’s removal after court orders framing of charges over ‘illegal’ appointments

In a first, hygiene rating for food outlets in city

In a first, hygiene rating for food outlets in Jalandhar

50 houses razed by Jalandhar Improvement Trust

Nakodar businessman’s killing shocks kin, traders’ fraternity

'How long can police protect you?', gangsters had warned Nakodar cloth merchant Timmy Chawla

Nakodar cloth merchant Timmy Chawla's security guard succumbs

16-year-old boy dies in mishap in Doraha

16-year-old boy dies in mishap in Doraha

No confirmed swine flu case in 8 days, Ludhiana district still remains worst-hit

No fresh Covid case in Ludhiana district

Cable Mess-III: Bundles of huge cables on National Highway-44 pose threat to people

Contractual bus staff in Ludhiana seek regular jobs

Cash-strapped Pbi varsity seeks ~100 cr increase in annual grant

Cash-strapped Punjabi University seeks Rs 100 cr increase in annual grant

Shamsher Singh Dullo meets Navjot Sidhu in Patiala jail

District sees 7 snatchings in 14 days

ASHA workers hold protest, demand transfer of doctor

Varinder Singh elected DBA president