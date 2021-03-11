Bhagwant Mann, officials to visit Delhi schools, mohalla clinics

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 24

In a bid to revamp the existing health and education infrastructure across the state, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann would undertake a whirlwind tour of the premier health and school educational institutes in the national capital on Monday.

Pacts likely During the visit on Monday, a few memorandums of understanding (MoUs) on ensuring quality health and education facilities to people in Punjab are likely to be inked with the Delhi Government in the presence of both the CMs.

He would be accompanied by a battery of senior officials from both the School Education and Health and Family Welfare Departments to apprise them of prevalent models in both these crucial sectors directly attributable to the human development.

The Chief Minister’s Office said the move was aimed at sprucing up the health and education infrastructure by replicating the Delhi model in both these core sectors.

The Chief Minister will visit Dr Ambedkar Institute of Excellence at Kalka, followed by mohalla clinics at Greater Kailash, Chirag Enclave. Later, Mann will also visit Kautilya Government Sarvodaya Bal Vidyalaya, Chirag Enclave.

#bhagwant mann