Bhagwant Mann seeks Bharat Ratna for freedom fighters Udham Singh, Bhagat Singh & Kartar Singh Sarabha

Tribune News Service

Sangrur, July 31

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday sought Bharat Ratna for the legendary martyrs Udham Singh, Bhagat Singh and Kartar Singh Sarabha.

Mann also gave a clarion call to people for launching another freedom movement to cherish the aspirations of great martyrs by ousting those, who have plundered the wealth of the country after the British had freed the country.

Addressing a gathering at a state-level function to mark the martyrdom day of Shaheed Udham Singh at Sunam Udham Singh Wala, the CM said though the country attained freedom in 1947, the dreams of the nationalists were never fulfilled. He said the successive governments at the Centre and state looted the people, besides unleashing countless atrocities on them. CM Mann said now the time had come when these atrocious leaders must be ousted for which a second movement of freedom struggle must be launched.

He said a recent delegation of the BJP that met the Governor over some issues comprised all turncoats who had left the Congress. Mann said none of the old guard of the BJP was part of this delegation.

“Former Finance Minister Manpreet Badal, who had brought him into politics, has been facing action for the misdeeds. Manpreet had taken a vow at native village of Shaheed Bhagat Singh to serve the state, but instead of fulfilling his pledge, he forgot it and joined the Congress and now the BJP for sake of plum postings,” said Mann.

The CM claimed that the state exchequer was no longer empty and every single penny was being utilised for the well-being of the common man.

“The state government has already ordered a special girdawari to ascertain the loss to people due to floods. My government will compensate the people even if they had lost a hen or a goat,” said Mann.

#Bhagwant Mann #Sangrur #Shaheed Udham Singh