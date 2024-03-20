Bhagwant Mann seeks dismissal of Sukhbir Badal’s libel suit

Tribune News Service

Muktsar, March 19

In the defamation suit filed by SAD chief Sukhbir Badal in a Muktsar court in January this year seeking Rs 1 crore damages from Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, the latter’s counsel today appeared before the court and filed an application to dismiss the plaint, saying that it was not maintainable.

The court has now asked the counsel for Sukhbir to file reply and listed the matter for April 9.

Advocate Babu Singh Sidhu, counsel for the Chief Minister, said, “As per the order VII, rule 11 of the Civil Procedure Code, a defendant can give application for the rejection of the plaint. Plaintiff Sukhbir Badal has claimed that the CM defamed him during a programme in Ludhiana, which is however untrue. Today, we moved an application seeking dismissal of the plaint. Such plaints are usually filed to divert the mind of the public and get political benefit.”

Advocate Manjinder Singh Brar, counsel for Sukhbir said, “The defendant had to give a written statement in the court today, but his counsel has sought dismissal of the plaint by giving an application on frivolous grounds just to get some time. We will now give a reply in this regard.”

The suit stated that Mann indulged in a ‘drama’ during the ‘Main Punjab Bolda Haan’ programme on November 1, 2023 at the PAU, Ludhiana, by asserting that precious water of Punjab was taken by the plaintiff and his family to their farm land in Balasar village of Haryana by constructing a canal.

