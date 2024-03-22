Mann silences MP Rinku on Congress alliance remark

Tribune News Service

Deepkamal Kaur

Jalandhar, March 21

Following the statement of Jalandhar AAP MP Sushil Rinku last evening in favour of an alliance with the Congress, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann silenced him from issuing any further pro-alliance statements.

Mann wrote on his social media page that the names of the remaining five Lok Sabha candidates would be announced in five days. The party had already announced eight candidates for Amritsar, Khadoor Sahib, Jalandhar, Fatehgarh Sahib, Faridkot, Bathinda, Sangrur and Patiala.

His personal view The statement of MP Rinku in favour of the alliance could have been the MP’s personal view. But the possibility of a pact has been ruled out by the CM. —Jagtar Sanghera, AAP spokesperson ‘Rinku not confident this time’ The MP should have at least consulted his party supremo or even the CM before issuing such a statement. I think Rinku is not confident this time. —Pargat Singh, Congress MLA

Even though this has put an end to speculations that there is a scope for alliance, as sought by Rinku, it led to a lot of confusion with everyone thinking as to what made the Jalandhar MP support the alliance.

AAP spokesperson Jagtar Sanghera said, “The statement of Rinku in favour of the alliance could have been the MP’s personal views. But the possibility of an alliance has been ruled out by the CM.” He added, “Outside Punjab, we have an alliance with 28 parties but there will be no such arrangement in Punjab”.

The Congress leaders chose to take a jibe at Rinku. Congress MLA Pargat Singh said, “The MP should have at least consulted his party supremo or even the Chief Minister before issuing such a statement that has become an embarrassment for himself as well as the party. I think Rinku is not confident this time, which is making him speak out such things.”

