Mann silences MP Rinku on Congress alliance remark

Deepkamal Kaur
Jalandhar, March 21
Following the statement of Jalandhar AAP MP Sushil Rinku last evening in favour of an alliance with the Congress, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann silenced him from issuing any further pro-alliance statements.
Mann wrote on his social media page that the names of the remaining five Lok Sabha candidates would be announced in five days. The party had already announced eight candidates for Amritsar, Khadoor Sahib, Jalandhar, Fatehgarh Sahib, Faridkot, Bathinda, Sangrur and Patiala.
His personal view
The statement of MP Rinku in favour of the alliance could have been the MP’s personal view. But the possibility of a pact has been ruled out by the CM. —Jagtar Sanghera, AAP spokesperson
‘Rinku not confident this time’
The MP should have at least consulted his party supremo or even the CM before issuing such a statement. I think Rinku is not confident this time. —Pargat Singh, Congress MLA
Even though this has put an end to speculations that there is a scope for alliance, as sought by Rinku, it led to a lot of confusion with everyone thinking as to what made the Jalandhar MP support the alliance.
AAP spokesperson Jagtar Sanghera said, “The statement of Rinku in favour of the alliance could have been the MP’s personal views. But the possibility of an alliance has been ruled out by the CM.” He added, “Outside Punjab, we have an alliance with 28 parties but there will be no such arrangement in Punjab”.
The Congress leaders chose to take a jibe at Rinku. Congress MLA Pargat Singh said, “The MP should have at least consulted his party supremo or even the Chief Minister before issuing such a statement that has become an embarrassment for himself as well as the party. I think Rinku is not confident this time, which is making him speak out such things.”
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Arvind Kejriwal arrest LIVE updates: 'Delhi CM Kejriwal key conspirator in liquor scam', ED tells court; seeks 10-day custody
Kejriwal was arrested by the federal probe agency on Thursda...
Arvind Kejriwal arrest LIVE updates: Delhi, Punjab ministers detained during AAP protest; CM Bhagwant Mann reaches Kejriwal's residence to meet his family
Following Kejriwal’s arrest on Thursday evening, AAP had giv...
3 Independent MLAs supporting BJP resign from Himachal Pradesh Assembly, pave way for byelections
Six disqualified Congress MLAs could join BJP shortly
Supreme Court refuses bail to BRS leader K Kavitha in Delhi excise policy case
Kavitha has moved the top court challenging her arrest by th...
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal withdraws plea against arrest from Supreme Court
Kejriwal had moved Supreme Court late on Thursday after ED a...