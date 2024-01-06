Mann slams Jakhar over R-Day tableau

Chandigarh, January 5
Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann today assailed state BJP president Sunil Jakhar for allegedly telling a lie on the issue of rejection of state’s tableau for the Republic Day parade.
The CM said while the state government had always maintained that the Modi government had rejected the tableau because of its anti-Punjab syndrome, Jakhar was trying to be “more loyal than the king” by justifying the move on false grounds.
He said Jakhar misled the people by asserting that the tableau had his pictures. “Now that the Ministry of Defence had made it clear that there was no picture on the tableau, Jakhar’s lie has been exposed,” he said.
The CM said the tableau designed by the government aimed at showcasing the rich heritage of the state along with the tradition of sacrifice and martyrdom during the
Republic Day parade.
