Bhagwant Mann: Punjab to open 100 Aam Aadmi Clinics soon

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 7

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Thursday said that the state government would soon dedicate 100 new Aam Aadmi Clinics to the people for imparting quality healthcare services.

Chairing a meeting to review the working of the Health and Family Welfare Department here today, the Chief Minister said that the state government is committed to strengthening and transforming primary healthcare in the state.

He said that the state government has so far dedicated 664 Aam Aadmi Clinics to the people in which 84 essential drugs and 40 plus diagnostic tests are made available to people free of cost.

The Chief Minister also asked the officers to expedite the process of operationalising the upcoming medical colleges in the state. He said that after 75 years of independence, only three medical colleges have been opened in the state. Mann said in the coming year, five more medical colleges would be opened in the state.

The Chief Minister said that in the coming years, one medical college would touch every district of the state thereby ensuring that the common man benefits from it.

