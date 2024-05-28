Bhagwant Mann targets Badals, spares Raja Warring

Muktsar, May 27
Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann took out a roadshow in favour of AAP Faridkot candidate Karamjit Anmol in Gidderbaha today. Gidderbaha is the home turf of PCC chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, who is the third-time MLA from here. The CM, however, did not utter a word against Warring in his speech and only targeted the Badals.
He recited his rhetoric ‘kikli’ and added a few more lines to it on the ouster of Adesh Partap Singh Kairon from SAD. “Lok kehnde rajje pujje, par asi bade bhukhad ve, aa parso party cho kadhna pe gya jawaka da fufad ve,” said Mann.
Further, to strike a personal chord with the voters, he said, “The public here has always given me a huge love whether I came here as an artiste or a politician. I appeal to all of you to vote for Karamjit Anmol, who has come from a humble background and knows all your problems.”
Warring said he wanted to take out a roadshow in Gidderbaha for the Congress candidate Amarjit Kaur Sahoke, but the administration did not give permission.
Warring took out a roadshow in favour of Congress candidate from Ferozepur Sher Singh Ghubaya in Muktsar, claiming that the BJP would not win a single seat in the state.
