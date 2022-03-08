Bhagwant Mann visits counting centre, strongroom

Tribune News Service

Parvesh Sharma

Sangrur, March 7

Amid speculation over formation of alliance between various parties, AAP’s CM face and Sangrur MP Bhagwant Mann, who is the candidate from the Dhuri constituency, on Monday said the party would form the next government in Punjab with majority.

Will raise BBMB issue with govt Once we form the government, we will quickly raise the BBMB issue with the Centre. Other parties are only offering lip service. Bhagwant Mann, State AAP Chief

After meeting senior officers and taking a tour of the counting centre and EVM strongroom, Mann thanked AAP volunteers for their hard work, saying since a majority of voters had voted for their party, volunteers were standing guard outside the counting centres. “Other party leaders are not sitting at any EVM strongroom or counting centre as they know they have not got the people’s mandate.”

Congress MLA Dalvir Singh Goldy, SAD-BSP’s Parkash Chand Garg and BJP’s Randeep Singh Deol are in the fray from Dhuri. The sitting MLA had got a push after the visit of Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to Dhuri during the campaigning. Mann, however, continued to pull crowds with his satirical speeches during his visits to various villages.

Asked about the ongoing row over tweaking of rules for the appointment of members to the BBMB, he said: “After the formation of our government, we will quickly take up the matter of BBMB officially with the Centre. Other parties are only offering lip service and have failed to take up the issue effectively.”

