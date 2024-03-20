Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann visits family of slain cop in Hoshiarpur

Hoshiarpur, March 19
Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday visited the house of slain constable Amritpal here and expressed condolences with the family members of the deceased. Mann said martyred Constable Amritpal was the son of not just Jandor village, but the entire state.
He had risked his life and saved the families of many people of the state from being destroyed. Mann said if gangster Rana Mansoorpuria had not been caught in time, he would have caused more damage to people. The Chief Minister praised Punjab Police for carrying out the operation.
Dasuya MLA Karmaveer Ghuman, Chabbewal MLA Rajkumar Chabbewal and Hoshiarpur SSP Surendra Lamba were among others present on the occasion.
On March 17, during a raid in Mansoorpur village of Mukerian, gangster Sukhwinder Singh Rana Mansoorpuria had opened fire at the CIA team, during which, Constable Amritpal Singh of CIA staff had died after being shot in the chest. Rana Mansoorpuria, who had shot Amritpal, was also killed in an encounter in the evening of March 18.
