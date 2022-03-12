Bhagwant Mann warns MLAs against indulging in malpractices

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 11

Heralding a tectonic shift in governance in Punjab, AAP CM-designate Bhagwant Mann has said that his government would be run from villages, wards and mohallas of the state. “We will ensure that the public gets governance on their doorstep.”

Darbar Sahib visit likely tomorrow Amritsar: The AAP team is expected to offer prayers at Golden Temple on March 13. As per info, party’s CM-designate Bhagwant Mann and supremo Arvind Kejriwal will lead newly elected 92 MLAs. They are also expected to pay obeisance at Ram Tirath Sthal. TNS

Mann made it clear to his party colleagues that they would have to remain among the public, which chose them with an overwhelming majority, rather than living in Chandigarh and dealing with their constituents remotely. “Remain in public, solve their issues and be public servants in the true sense,” he said.

Mann, while addressing the first meeting of the AAP Legislature Party, exuded confidence and being incharge, as he cautioned the other 91 party MLAs to not to indulge in any vendetta politics or get their political opponents embroiled in police cases. “I will be very strict with anyone who indulges in these malpractices,” warned Mann, adding that they should learn a lesson from the “khandaani” politicians who indulged in such vendetta politics and have now been shown their place by the public, who had rejected them. “Irrespective of the fact that a person voted for you or against you, you will act in an unbiased manner and work for each one of your constituents,” he added.

The meeting was initially supposed to be held at 4 pm, but was delayed as Mann could not reach the venue at Mohali on time. He had gone to Delhi from Sangrur in the morning to meet AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal after the party’s big win, and reached here only at 7.30 pm. He was accompanied by party’s Punjab affairs incharge Raghav Chadha. During the meeting, Budhlada MLA Budh Ram proposed the name of Mann as the leader of the AAP Legislature Party.

Taking to his colleagues, he said though only 17 among them could be taken in the Cabinet, but for him they were all ministers and would get equal respect. “You should not have any personal ambitions, or people will revolt against you as they have revolted against the other political parties and the turncoats from our own party,” he said. —

