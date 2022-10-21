Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann writes to Governor, alleges interference

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 20

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann on Thursday shared on social media a letter sent to Governor Banwarilal Purohit, alleging interference in the functioning of his government, two days after he was told to remove the newly appointed Punjab Agricultural University Vice Chancellor.

Row over PAU VC Governor asks CM to remove PAU VC Dr Satbir Singh Gosal, terming selection illegal

CM Mann writes back, alleges interference in govt functioning

Shares letter on Twitter; Guv office objects, says text different from official letter

However, the Governor’s office denied having received the same. It said the letter shared by the CM was different from the one received. It objected to the letter being circulated on social media even before it reached the Governor.

The letter received by the Governor is in English and has no political tinge unlike the letter in Punjabi on social media. “I have met you a couple of times and find you to be a good human being. Who is asking you to do such unconstitutional things? Those forcing you to do such wrong things do not wish Punjab well. Let the duly elected government in Punjab perform its duties,” the single-page letter in Punjabi reads. But the letter reportedly received by the Governor runs into five pages. Polite in tone, it mentions the technical and constitutional provisions on appointments. “…Our government has been elected with a lot of hope. I am working day and night to meet people’s expectations. It is humbly requested that you reconsider the observations made by you in the demi-official letter,” it reads.

The Governor had on October 18 written to the CM, saying the appointment of PAU VC Dr Satbir Singh Gosal was illegal as it had not been done as per the norms laid down by the UGC. The AAP government, however, maintains the VC was appointed by the PAU Board of Directors in accordance with the Haryana and Punjab Agricultural Universities Act, 1970, and that the approval of the Governor, who is Chancellor of the university, is not required.

#banwarilal purohit #bhagwant mann #Punjab Agricultural University PAU