Mann's repartee to Cong MP

During his visit to Amritsar, CM Bhagwant Mann asked Congress MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla to join the Aam Aadmi Party and become a minister. While inaugurating the railway overbridge (ROB) at Vallah Road, Mann said, “Your 30-km region has four ministers in the Cabinet.” He named Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal, Inderbir Singh Nijjar, Laljeet Singh Bhullar and Harbhajan Singh ETO. Interrupting the CM, Aujla said, “Give one more minister to the city.” Responding quickly, Mann said, “Tusi aajo (you come).” The public gathered for the events was amused and cheered for Mann’s response.

Net suspension a relief too

The suspension of mobile internet services has come as a big relief for government employees, while for students and others, it has created problems. For the employees who were overburdened with online work and had to work even on holidays, it has given them an excuse to enjoy their Sunday. But for students and others, who have been sitting idle, it is a cause for concern. “Instead of suspending the internet, the Punjab Government should keep a strict watch over rumourmongers. Many like me are not able to complete our work as we do not have broadband connections and totally dependent on mobile data,” said a student.

MLAs ‘in loop’ on illegal constructions

Rather than reaching the MC’s Building Branch for action, reports about illegal constructions in Patiala are now being shared by its senior officials with two MLAs. The MC is supposed to check illegal constructions at the beginning of the work, but has failed to act for compoundable and non-compoundable construction violations. Its activities stand hampered due to long-standing construction nexus of outsiders and insiders, as the latter give the violations a pass. The menace has become the most important factor behind lack of parking space on roads and acute traffic congestion.

Projecting wife for byelection

As the bypoll for Jalandhar LS (reserved) seat is nearing, the ruling Aam Aadmi Party is facing issues as it does not have a prominent Dalit face to field as its candidate. At least two local MLAs have been projecting their family members and those too women, so as to compete with Congress candidate Karamjit Chaudhary. MLA Kartarpur Balkar Singh has been taking along his wife Harpreet Kaur for almost all political events for almost three weeks now. She has even been doling out grants for projects in the area.

Senior Badal’s pep talk for junior

Muktsar: SAD chief Sukhbir Badal, during the party’s protest at Lambi village, admitted that fielding his father Parkash Singh Badal into the electoral fray from Lambi in 2022 was his biggest mistake. He even told the party workers present there that he still gets emotional sometimes at nights. He said the former CM was not even interested to contest the election this time. “Badal sahib is, however, full of positivity. When we lost the state elections, I was upset and then he came to my room and asked me to get the photo of the Ukraine President installed at our residence just because of the latter’s courage,” said Sukhbir.