Manoj Tripathi takes over as Chairman of Bhakra Beas Management Board

Chandigarh, September 29
Manoj Tripathi assumed charge over as the Chairman, Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB), on Thursday evening. Prior to this, he was Chief Engineer (Hydro Projects Monitoring), Central Electricity Authority (CEA).
His responsibilities at CEA included overseeing the progress and addressing issues related to 42 under-construction hydro projects with a combined capacity of approximately 18,033 megawatts (MW) across India, along with three Inter-Governmental/Central Public Sector Undertaking (CPSU) projects totaling 3,120 MW in Bhutan and Nepal.
A B.Tech in Mechanical Engineering from Harcourt Butler Technological Institute, Kanpur, he also holds a Master's in Business Administration and a certificate in Project Management.
In his 28 year career, he has worked with Ministry of Power, National Hydro Power Corporation Limited, Mangdechhu Hydro Project Authority, Bhutan and IFFCO, focusing on project monitoring, issue resolution, expedited project completion, vigilance and inquiry matters, contractual issues and accident investigations.
