Manpreet Badal arrives at polling booth in his 35-year-old favourite jeep

Archit Watts

Badal (Muktsar), June 1

Senior BJP leader Manpreet Badal, who has mostly stayed away from the election campaign, on Saturday arrived in his favourite jeep to cast his vote at Badal village here.

Badal village falls in Lambi Assembly segment, which is a part of the Bathinda parliamentary constituency.

Manpreet said, "This is my favourite jeep and 35 years old. Due to its old condition, it can't run on the road. I am so fond of it that in the past 30 years, I have always arrived at the polling station using it. This 'purana loha' (old iron) is my love. I have been using it since I wasn’t even an MLA."

Manpreet loves vintage jeeps and bikes, which he has kept at his house at Badal village.

He remembered Parkash Singh Badal, saying Badal sahib developed this area, made roads, hospitals, water channels in the area. "Due to his work, people of the area loved him. This is the first time that he is not around us and everyone misses him," said Manpreet.

He said the BJP will make a record in this election. "Those lodging protests against the BJP candidates are not the farmers, but motivated by some political force," claimed Manpreet.

About his health, he said he is fine but the doctors had advised him rest.

On a lighter note, he told the reporters that he is a nakli Badal and asli Badals had polled their votes.

