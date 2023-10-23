Manpreet Badal fails to appear before Vigilance Bureau, seeks exemption due to backache

Sukhmeet Bhasin
Bathinda, October 23
Former Punjab finance minister Manpreet Badal failed to appear before the Vigilance Bureau here on Monday.
His lawyer, SS Bhinder, handed over Badal’s passport to the VB’s Bathinda office.
His lawyer also submitted Badal’s medical certificate and sought exemption in his personal appearance due to backache for the past 10 days.
The VB had issued summons to Badal asking him to appear before it at 10 am on Monday and join the investigation.
Badal had got interim bail from the Punjab and Haryana High Court a few days back.
