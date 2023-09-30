Manpreet Badal files plea for anticipatory bail

Tribune News Service

Bathinda, September 29

Former Finance Minister and BJP leader Manpreet Singh Badal, who is facing a corruption case, has applied for anticipatory bail in a Bathinda court.

His application will come up for hearing on October 4.

“We have filed the anticipatory bail application for Manpreet Badal as it’s a case of political vendetta. He has not caused any losses to the state government when he was the FM. The court has issued a notice to the state for October 4,” said Sukhdeep Singh Bhindar, his counsel.

The Vigilance Bureau has registered a case against Manpreet and others on a complaint filed by Saroop Chand Singla, former MLA, Bathinda. The VB has claimed that during the probe, it was found that Manpreet, during his tenure as FM , used his political influence to purchase two plots measuring 1,560 square yards in Model Town phase-1, Bathinda, causing a financial loss of lakhs of rupees to the state exchequer.

