Manpreet moves High Court for pre-arrest bail

Manpreet moves High Court for pre-arrest bail

Former Finance Minister Manpreet Badal. File



Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 11

Former Finance Minister Manpreet Badal today moved the High Court for anticipatory bail in a corruption case after contending that the matter was the result of “apparent malafide and ulterior motives of an inimical head of the state”.

In his petition filed through advocate Arshdeep Singh Cheema, Badal contended he was being targeted and entangled in the inquiry due to the Chief Minister’s political intervention. Cheema submitted it was alleged in the FIR that the petitioner used his position and power to influence the Bathinda Development Authority (BDA) to first put up the plots for auction in 2021 at a lower rate. It was also alleged that the public was restrained from joining the auction process by not uploading the site plans.

It was further alleged that the confidants of the petitioner, having exclusive knowledge of the details of the site, participated in the auction and were successful in getting the plots almost at the reserve price, thereby causing loss to the state exchequer.

