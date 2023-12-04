Manpreet Badal must walk the talk

Muktsar: Campaigning for BJP candidate Gurveer Singh Brar, grandson of former Rajasthan minister Gurjant Singh Brar, former Punjab Finance Minister Manpreet Singh Badal had told voters that they only had to elect Gurveer, and Badal would make him a minister by requesting senior party leaders. On Sunday, Gurveer was elected as an MLA from Sadulshahar, winning by a margin of over 15,000 votes. Let’s see if Badal is able to keep his word. Notably, Gurveer, an alumnus of DAV College, Chandigarh, and Panjab University, had lost the last Assembly election from Sadulshahar in 2018.

Boon or bane?

Pathankot: For many, the repair of the Chakki bridge is a blessing in disguise. In the past, when the narrow gauge train entered the city from the hills, all seven crossings located on this stretch would simultaneously close for several times everyday. Due to the ongoing renovation work, however, the local have got a respite from this. But, as they say, the coin falls both ways. Local businessmen claim half their sales have vanished because people from the hills are not coming as regularly as they used to before the repair work started. Half the city wants the bridge to be demolished, while the other half wants it to be reopened as soon as possible.

Central agencies in hot pursuit

Chandigarh: A small section of Punjab’s top bureaucracy is in jitters these days as Central agencies are on the trail of a few officials. Heard it through the grapevine in corridors of power that some of them might be in trouble in the days to come — the government, which came to power with ‘Saada Khwab, Bhrashtachar Mukt Punjab’, might get taste of its own medicine.

AAP routed, disaffected workers speak up

Amritsar: The defeat of AAP’s candidates in four Assembly elections has emboldened many state party workers, who openly criticised the high command Delhi group for the debacle. A local AAP leader said, “The leaders who were in charge of election campaigns in Punjab have not been able to save their security deposits in their states!” Airing their anguish on social media platforms, state AAP leaders are happy that the pride of the Delhi unit has been dented.

