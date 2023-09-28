Manpreet Singh Badal absconding, Vigilance Bureau search team arrives in Sriganganagar

Abohar, September 27
A team of the Vigilance Bureau today raided a farmhouse at Chak Badal in Sriganganagar in search of former Finance Minister Manpreet Singh Badal, who has been booked for purchasing two plots in Bathinda in an illegal manner.
The families of former CM Parkash Singh Badal and his younger brother Gurdas Singh Badal reportedly own farmhouses at Chak Badal.
Sources said a team led by Gurdev Singh, DSP, Vigilance Bureau, reached Chak Badal, to carry out the search.
Cops from the Lalgarh Jattan police station accompanied the raiding team, which found no member of the Badal family at the farmhouse.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Violent protests rock Imphal, DC office vandalised, 2 vehicles torched
On Wednesday night, the protesters clash with security perso...
Goldy Brar is hiding in California, sought asylum in US through legal channels to evade Indian authorities. reveals new dossier
According to the dossier, Brar arrived in Canada on August 1...
NIA charge sheet reveals Hardeep Nijjar, Arsh Dalla’s chilling plot; lured shooters for terror acts in exchange for ‘Canadian dreams’
Nijjar, chief of the Khalistan Tiger Force, was shot dead by...
Indian men's 10m air pistol team strikes gold at Asian Games
With this success, Indian shooters have so far won 4 gold, 4...