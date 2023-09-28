Manpreet Singh Badal absconding, Vigilance Bureau search team arrives in Sriganganagar

Our Correspondent

Abohar, September 27

A team of the Vigilance Bureau today raided a farmhouse at Chak Badal in Sriganganagar in search of former Finance Minister Manpreet Singh Badal, who has been booked for purchasing two plots in Bathinda in an illegal manner.

The families of former CM Parkash Singh Badal and his younger brother Gurdas Singh Badal reportedly own farmhouses at Chak Badal.

Sources said a team led by Gurdev Singh, DSP, Vigilance Bureau, reached Chak Badal, to carry out the search.

Cops from the Lalgarh Jattan police station accompanied the raiding team, which found no member of the Badal family at the farmhouse.

#Abohar #Manpreet Badal