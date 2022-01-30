Punjab poll 2022: Manpreet Singh Badal, Pargat Singh file nomination papers

Tribune News Service

Bathinda, January 29

As many as 317 nominations were filed in the state on Saturday. Prominent among those are Congress leaders Manpreet Singh Badal (Bathinda Urban), Pargat Singh (Jalandhar Cantt), SAD’s Sikander Singh Maluka (Rampura Phul and AAP’s Jagroop Singh Gill (Bathinda Urban). With 302 nominations being filed earlier, now the total number stands at 619.

Pargat Singh (Cong) Jalandhar cantt Assets Rs 2.14 cr Immovable: Rs 45 lakh Movable: Rs 1.69 cr

Manpreet was accompanied by his daughter Rhea Badal and nephew Mannat Johal inside the SDM office.

Manpreet has assets worth Rs 72.70 crore, including properties at Chandigarh, Rajasthan and Punjab. Manpreet also has 11 vehicles, including three jeeps and three weapons on his name.

As per the affidavit filed before the returning officer here, Manpreet declared assets worth Rs 72.70 crore, with movable assets to the tune of Rs 9.15 crore and immovable assets worth Rs 63.54 crore.

He has declared his gross total value in the form of cash, vehicles and jewellery at Rs 14,67,059, Rs 36,25,294 of his wife Venu and Rs 8,64,60,185 of Hindu Undivided Family (HUF).

His immovable properties include agricultural land and showrooms which amount to Rs 63,54,53,922, including properties at Ganganagar, Chandigarh and other parts of Punjab. The Manpreet family owns a house in Chandigarh which is worth Rs 31.29 crore. They also have three commercial buildings in Chandigarh.

SAD candidate Sikander Singh Maluka also filed his nomination papers from Rampura Phul segment. As per his affidavit, Maluka has declared assets worth Rs 15.29 crore, which includes Rs 6.84 crore as moveable assets and Rs 8.45 crore as immovable. AAP candidate Jagroop Singh Gill also filed his nomination papers today from Bathinda Urban. He declared his assets worth Rs 13.69 crore, which includes Rs 40.47 lakh as movable assets and more than Rs 13 crore as immovable assets.

In Abohar, seven candidates filed their papers in four constituencies of Fazilka district.

Congress candidate from Khadoor Sahib Ramanjit Singh Sikki also filed his nomination papers to Returning Officer-cum-SDM in Tarn Taran on Saturday.

In Gurdaspur, prominent among those who filed their nominations were Cabinet minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa (Congress) from Dera Baba Nanak, Lakhbir Singh Lodhinangal (SAD) from Fatehgarh Churian and Raman Bahl (AAP) from Gurdaspur. Randhawa set a precedent by entering the SDM’s office, who is also the returning officer, all alone.

In Muktsar district, six candidates filed their nominations. In Lambi, Congress candidate Jagpal Singh Abulkhurana filed his nomination papers. He has total assets worth Rs 5.35 crore. AAP’s Gurmeet Singh Khudian and his wife’s total assets are worth about Rs 2.59 crore. In Muktsar, BJP’s Rajesh Pathela Gora, his wife and their two children’s assets are worth Rs 2.9 crore.

Inputs from Muktsar, Gurdaspur, Tarn Taran & Abohar