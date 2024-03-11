Manpreet Singh Badal suffers heart attack

Tribune News Service

Bathinda, March 10

Former Finance Minister and BJP leader Manpreet Singh Badal today suffered a heart attack. He was admitted to Jindal Heart Hospital, Bathinda.

Manpreet Singh Badal

It is learnt that two stents have been implanted and his vital parameters are stable. Doctors said Manpreet would soon recover. SAD chief Sukhbir Badal also reached the hospital and enquired about the health of Manpreet.

#BJP #Manpreet Badal