Manpreet Singh, suspect in Sidhu Moosewala murder case, facing 10 criminal cases; mother claims innocence

Tribune News Service

Faridkot, June 1

Manpreet Singh, a person arrested by police from Dehradun, in Sidhu Moosewala murder case, belongs to Dhaipai village of Faridkot.

Police have accused Manpreet Singh of supplying vehicles and logistic support to the assailants who murdered Moosewala.

As per Faridkot police record, Manpreet Singh was involved in 10 criminal cases so far. Maximum of these cases, seven are registered at different police stations in Faridkot district. He is facing one criminal case each at Muktsar and Kurali.

In most of these cases, he was accused of making criminal assaults, possessing illegal weapons and also possessing narcotics. In four of these cases, he has been acquitted by the court. In all other cases, he is out on bail.

Baljit Kaur, mother of Manpreet Singh, claimed innocence of their son. Accusing police of framing her son in Moosewala’s murder case, she alleged that her son was made an easy target due to a dossier of criminal cases against him in the past.

She claimed that her son had left with four other persons from Dhaipai village for Hemkund Sahib five days back on a pilgrimage and they were rounded up by the police on the way, near Dehradun. While all other persons were let off by the police but not my son, she claimed.

Manpreet Singh is a relative of Manpreet Singh Manna of Talwandi Bhai in Ferozepur district who was lodged in Ferozepur jail and has been brought on production warrant for questioning by Mansa police in Sidhu Moosewala’s murder case.

Manpreet’s mother claimed that some time back he had brought a car from Manpreet Singh Manna for use at home and it was returned about three month back.

“Police have arrested Manpreet Singh and accused him of providing this car to Moosewala’s assailants, which is not possible as we did not have the car for the last many days and my son was away to Hemkunt Sahib at when the murder took place,” Manpreet’s mother claimed.