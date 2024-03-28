Manpreet to undergo another heart surgery

Tribune News Service

Archit Watts

Muktsar, March 27

A day after the BJP announced to contest the Lok Sabha poll on its own in the state, former Finance Minister Manpreet Singh Badal, who is presently a saffron party leader and recuperating from a heart surgery, today said he would have to undergo another surgical procedure.

In a post on ‘X’, Manpreet wrote, “Grateful for the love and kind wishes I have received from everyone during my health scare. I am in recovery and following my doctor’s instructions religiously to get better. I will require another surgical procedure to deal with an additional artery that is considerably blocked, which is due in the coming weeks. After this, I will slowly build back my strength and with Waheguru’s blessings recover my health.”

Manpreet had suffered a heart attack on March 10 and two stents were placed in his artery at a hospital in Bathinda.

Sources close to Manpreet said the former Finance Minister has put to rest the speculations that he might contest the Lok Sabha poll from Bathinda. “Manpreet’s health is down and he can’t vigorously campaign for the election,” said sources.

Manpreet had contested the Lok Sabha election as a Congress candidate against SAD’s Harsimrat Kaur Badal in 2014, but lost by a margin of 19,395 votes. He had joined the BJP in January last year.

