Mansa girl tops Class XII exam

Deaflympics gold medallist Shreya from Bathinda 2nd with 99.6%

Students in a jubilant mood in Patiala on Wednesday. Rajesh Sachar



Tribune News Service

Sukhmeet Bhasin

Mansa, May 24

Mansa’s girl Sujan Kaur of Dasmesh Convent Senior Secondary School, Sardulgarh, has topped the state by securing 100 per cent marks in the PSEB Class XII exams, results of which was declared this afternoon.

Sujan also won silver medals in karate, martial art, kick-boxing and tae kwon do at the state level. Her father Nirmal Singh, after retiring from the Army, is working with the Jail Department in Chandigarh. She had not taken any tuition due to financial constraint in the family.

Nirmal, who has three daughters and one son, said Sujan had made him proud by securing the first position in the state. He would make Sujan an officer.

Shreya Singla of MSD Senior Secondary Public School, Bathinda, has secured the second position by getting 99.06 per cent marks. Shreya is a physically challenged girl.

Earlier last year, Shreya had made the country and state proud by winning a gold medal in badminton at the 24th Deaflympics in Brazil. She had won the medal in a team event by defeating Japan in the finals.

Shreya’s father Devinder Singla, who is bank employee, said “She is hardworking. We got to know that she was deaf and she could not speak when she was four but it was too late. We eventually got hearing aid installed in her ears and after that she learnt to speak.”

Navpreet Kaur of BCM Senior Secondary School, Jamalpur Colony, Ludhiana has secured third position by getting 99.40 per cent marks. All three toppers are from Humanities stream.

The overall pass percentage in the PSEB stands at 92.47 per cent. The pass percentage of girls, boys and transgenders are 95.14 per cent, 90.25 per cent and 100 per cent.

According to the results announced by the board, the science subject recorded a pass percentage of 98.8 per cent, commerce 98.30 per cent, humanities 90.62 per cent and vocational courses 84.66 per cent. This year, 6.25 per cent have got compartments.

This time 2,96,709 students appeared for the examinations of which 2,74,378 have passed. The passing percentage in government schools is 91.86 and private schools 94.77 while government-aided schools recorded 91.03 per cent pass percentage.

Fake AI image of Pentagon explosion puts Twitter's paid Blue tick in question
World

Fake AI image of Pentagon explosion puts Twitter's paid Blue tick in question

Siblings reunite after 75 years at Kartarpur
Punjab

Siblings reunite after 75 years at Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib

Light rain likely in Chandigarh for 5 days from today
Chandigarh

Light rain likely in Chandigarh for 5 days from today

Punjab gives nod to shorter airport route from UT; will acquire 14 acres
Chandigarh

Punjab gives nod to shorter airport route from Chandigarh; will acquire 14 acres

Northwest sizzles, Delhi temp crosses 46°C; relief likely today
Nation

Northwest sizzles, Delhi temp crosses 46°C; relief likely today

Meet Instagram's new Twitter competitor
Science Technology

Meet Instagram's new Twitter competitor

Indian-origin Sikh councillor makes history after being appointed 1st turban-wearing Lord Mayor of UK's Coventry
Diaspora

Indian-origin Sikh councillor makes history after being appointed 1st turban-wearing Lord Mayor of UK's Coventry

Snow cover in river basins falls 10%, Himachal Pradesh stares at water crisis
Himachal

Snow cover in river basins falls 10%, Himachal Pradesh stares at water crisis

