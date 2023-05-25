Mansa girl tops Class XII exam

Tribune News Service

Sukhmeet Bhasin

Mansa, May 24

Mansa’s girl Sujan Kaur of Dasmesh Convent Senior Secondary School, Sardulgarh, has topped the state by securing 100 per cent marks in the PSEB Class XII exams, results of which was declared this afternoon.

Sujan also won silver medals in karate, martial art, kick-boxing and tae kwon do at the state level. Her father Nirmal Singh, after retiring from the Army, is working with the Jail Department in Chandigarh. She had not taken any tuition due to financial constraint in the family.

Nirmal, who has three daughters and one son, said Sujan had made him proud by securing the first position in the state. He would make Sujan an officer.

Shreya Singla of MSD Senior Secondary Public School, Bathinda, has secured the second position by getting 99.06 per cent marks. Shreya is a physically challenged girl.

Earlier last year, Shreya had made the country and state proud by winning a gold medal in badminton at the 24th Deaflympics in Brazil. She had won the medal in a team event by defeating Japan in the finals.

Shreya’s father Devinder Singla, who is bank employee, said “She is hardworking. We got to know that she was deaf and she could not speak when she was four but it was too late. We eventually got hearing aid installed in her ears and after that she learnt to speak.”

Navpreet Kaur of BCM Senior Secondary School, Jamalpur Colony, Ludhiana has secured third position by getting 99.40 per cent marks. All three toppers are from Humanities stream.

The overall pass percentage in the PSEB stands at 92.47 per cent. The pass percentage of girls, boys and transgenders are 95.14 per cent, 90.25 per cent and 100 per cent.

According to the results announced by the board, the science subject recorded a pass percentage of 98.8 per cent, commerce 98.30 per cent, humanities 90.62 per cent and vocational courses 84.66 per cent. This year, 6.25 per cent have got compartments.

This time 2,96,709 students appeared for the examinations of which 2,74,378 have passed. The passing percentage in government schools is 91.86 and private schools 94.77 while government-aided schools recorded 91.03 per cent pass percentage.