Mansa girls shine, bag top 2 positions in Class VIII exam

Tribune News Service

Sukhmeet Bhasin

Mansa, April 28

Two Mansa girls have brought laurels to the district by claiming the two top positions in Class 8 in the state results declared by the PSEB today. Lovepreet Kaur and Gurankit Kaur, both students of the Government Girls Senior Secondary School in Budhlada, have scored 600 out of 600 marks.

Samarpreet Kaur of Guru Nanak Public Senior Secondary School, Basiyan, Ludhiana, has bagged the third position after scoring 598/600 marks.

Mansa DC Baldeep Kaur and ADC Upkar Singh congratulated the duo on achieving the feat. School Principal Mukesh Kumar said the girls would become a source of inspiration for other students.

Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains also posted on social media, congratulating the girls and extending his best wishes to their parents.

The locals were jubilant after the result was announced. Earlier this year, two girls from of Kothe Ralle village in the district had bagged the top two positions in Class 5 PSEB results.

This year, a total of 2,98,127 candidates appeared for the exam and 2,92,206 candidates have passed it for an overall pass percentage of 98.01 per cent.

The pass percentage of girls is 98.68 per cent and that of the boys is 97.41 per cent. Six transgenders appeared in the exam and all cleared it.

Pathankot claimed the top spot with 99.33 per cent pass percentage, followed by Kapurthala (99.10%) and Gurdaspur (99.08%). Moga has the lowest pass percentage at 96.79 per cent.