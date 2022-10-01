Mansa hospital 'selling' expired medicines

Tribune News Service

Mansa, September 30

Expired medicines are allegedly being sold at a Mansa-based private hospital after altering dates on strips. A video clip of the incident has gone viral on social media platforms and remained a talking point among residents of the district on Friday.

CIVIL SURGEON ORDERS PROBE I have ordered a probe and a team of senior health officials has been formed. As per preliminary probe, a few expired medicines apart from others were found, which have been seized. — Dr Ranjit Singh Rai, Civil Surgeon

An employee of the hospital can be seen “tampering” with wrappers of medicines in the clip. The Civil Surgeon has ordered a probe and sought a report from senior health department officials.

Gurlabh Singh Mahal, an activist and complainant, said: “The veracity of the video must be ascertained and if any wrongdoing is found on the part of hospital, strict action must be taken. Selling expired medicines can snuff life out of any patient. Those who want to mint money at the expense of people’s lives must not be spared.”

Dr Ranjit Singh Rai, Civil Surgeon (officiating), Mansa, said: “I have ordered a probe and a team of senior health department officials has been constituted. As per preliminary investigation, a few medicines of expired date apart from other medicines were found, which have been seized by the Health Department. Our team has also taken samples of medicines and sent these for examination. Further action will be taken after the report arrives.”

