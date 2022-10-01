Mansa hospital 'selling' expired medicines

Mansa, September 30
Expired medicines are allegedly being sold at a Mansa-based private hospital after altering dates on strips. A video clip of the incident has gone viral on social media platforms and remained a talking point among residents of the district on Friday.
CIVIL SURGEON ORDERS PROBE
I have ordered a probe and a team of senior health officials has been formed. As per preliminary probe, a few expired medicines apart from others were found, which have been seized. — Dr Ranjit Singh Rai, Civil Surgeon
An employee of the hospital can be seen “tampering” with wrappers of medicines in the clip. The Civil Surgeon has ordered a probe and sought a report from senior health department officials.
Gurlabh Singh Mahal, an activist and complainant, said: “The veracity of the video must be ascertained and if any wrongdoing is found on the part of hospital, strict action must be taken. Selling expired medicines can snuff life out of any patient. Those who want to mint money at the expense of people’s lives must not be spared.”
Dr Ranjit Singh Rai, Civil Surgeon (officiating), Mansa, said: “I have ordered a probe and a team of senior health department officials has been constituted. As per preliminary investigation, a few medicines of expired date apart from other medicines were found, which have been seized by the Health Department. Our team has also taken samples of medicines and sent these for examination. Further action will be taken after the report arrives.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
IAF scrambles jets from Punjab, Jodhpur after bomb scare on Iranian-origin civil aircraft: Statement
The China-bound Mahan Air flight is now out of the Indian ai...
India alleges another hate crime in Canada; misunderstanding, say local police
The Indian High Commission is on its toes after the Sikhs fo...
Bypoll to Adampur Assembly seat in Haryana to take place on November 3
Bypoll to six more seats in 5 states to be held the same day
Punjab govt to fill posts of 990 firemen, minister says in Vidhan Sabha
Last day of session begins with Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwa...
2 labourers killed after 3-storey building collapses amid demolition in Gurugram
Two other labourers rescued alive