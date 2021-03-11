Sidhu Moosewala's village in Mansa in mourning

Tribune News Service

Mansa, May 29

A pall of gloom descended on Musa village near Mansa as soon as residents came to know about the murder of Sidhu Moosewala. The internationally acclaimed singer was single and the only son of his parents.

Emotions ran high at the Civil Hospital when the singer’s mother, Charan Kaur, saw his body.

Supporters of the singer outside the Civil Hospital, Mansa, on Sunday.

Charan Kaur, who is the village sarpanch, went into a state of shock and disbelief on hearing the news of her son’s death. Cursing Bhagwant Mann’s government, she challenged those responsible for her son’s death. Relatives were seen calming the inconsolable mother.

Moosewala was attached to the soil. Little did anyone know that the one who brought happiness to millions of people through his singing would see such a tragic end. The villagers are still not convinced that he is no more. Born on June 11, 1993, Moosewala had millions of young fans. Released in September 2019, his song “Jatti jeone morh di gun” became a chartbuster. His song ‘Sanju’ stirred controversy in July 2020. His songs have been the subject of much discussion from time to time. Harinder Manshahia, president, Sabhyachar Chetna Manch and Hardeep Sidhu, general secretary said Moosewala took Punjabi singing to every nook and corner of the world. They demanded that the culprits be hanged, slamming the government’s decision to prune the singer’s security.

Meanwhile, supporters of Moosewala staged protest against the AAP government outside the Civil Hospital, Mansa. They raised slogans against the Bhagwant Mann led AAP government over the pruning of security of Moosewala a day back.

Billa Sidhu, a friend of the deceased singer, said: “It’s a serious lapse on the part of the Mansa police and the state government. His security was pruned a day back and today the incident took place.”

AAP Govt to be blamed for attack Everyone in the village is in mourning. The incident is being protested by all. Everyone is blaming the government for the murder. — Balwinder Singh Sidhu, ex-sarpanch

