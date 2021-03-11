A stadium at his village is what Sidhu Moosewala always dreamt of; now villagers demand a memorial to the singer

Tribune News Service

Sameer Singh

Mansa, June 1

Residents of Musa village have raised demand for construction of a memorial to slain singer Sidhu Moosewala. Villagers say a stadium in the village was a dream project of the singer and it was stopped midway for want of government funds sometime ago. They want the work on the stadium be completed on priority and the facility be named after the singer. Moreover, they are also raising a demand for a gate at the entrance of the village in Moosewala’s name. A music school and a park are some of the other demands.

Gursharan Singh Moosa, former president, Baba Sidh Sports and Culture Club, Mansa, said: “A statue in memory of Sidhu Moosewala must be constructed in the village as he not only popularised the name of our village in the country, but in foreign countries as well. A statue once built would remind the generations about the invaluable contribution made by him and serve as a source of inspiration for youth. In his memory, we shall organise an event on an annual basis near the memorial (statue).”

Open music school Moosewala earned the name and fame due to his singing talent. A music school in the village for budding singers will be a fitting tribute to Moosewala. —Gursharan Singh Moosa, Musa resident

“Untimely demise of Sidhu Moosewala has shocked one and all, but now we must do what he always thought of doing for village kids. He wanted to construct a stadium, the work for which was started, but later it got halted for want of funds. We request the state government to ensure that the work of stadium be completed on priority,” he added.

Sukhpal Pali, a nambardar in the village, said: “We are in talks about constructing a gate at the entrance of the village which would be named after Sidhu Moosewala. We demand that a large park with a gym near the statue be constructed where youngsters can play and exercise. There are number of other things we are planning to do which we will be discussing in meeting in the coming days.”