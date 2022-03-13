Many good officers, will use their services: Bhagwant Mann

Tribune News Service

Sangrur, March 12

The bureaucratic reshuffle is imminent with the formation of AAP government and CM-designate Bhagwant Mann has hinted at utilising the services of senior officers, who have remained sidelined in previous governments. He also raised questions about the reasons behind not using “good officers”.

Can work freely Since the intentions of earlier regimes was not good, they did not allow good officers to work. But our government has come with good intentions and we will let them work for the state’s welfare. Bhagwant Mann, AAP president

“There are many good officers in Punjab. Since the intention of earlier governments was not good, they did not allow them to work. But our government has come with good intention and we will allow them to work for the state’s welfare,” said Mann.

On Saturday, Mann paid obeisance at Gurdwara Janam Asthan Cheema Sahib to thank the Almighty for the historic win of his party. Dr Davinder Singh, president, The Kalgidhar Trust; Baru Sahib; and Bhai Jagjit Singh, Sevadar, Gurdwara Janam Asthan Cheema Sahib honoured Mann. His announcement has revived the dashed hopes of many senior officers, who have remained sidelined. Sources said many had already been trying to get in touch with AAP senior leaders with their service details of punishment postings they faced during previous governments.

“We are hopeful that good officers would get a chance in the new government as our CM-designate has been giving repeated hints for this since the victory of his party,” said an officer on anonymity.

Mann said as a child he used to visit the gurdwara to practice harmonium. He visited Akal Academy, Cheema Sahib, and heaped praise on it. —