Many turncoats BJP district chiefs

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 21

The BJP today released a new list of district presidents. The list has ruffled many feathers among the party cadre as many of these are turncoats from other political parties.

As per the list, Manjeet Singh Manna will be head of Amritsar (Rural) and Harwinder Singh Sandhu Amritsar (Urban). Gurmeet Singh Handiyaya has been appointed the chief of BJP’s Barnala district unit.

The other chiefs are Ravi Preet Singh Sidhu of Bathinda (Rural) and Saroop Chand Singla, who had joined BJP after leaving SAD, of Bathinda (Urban). Other SAD turncoats are Didar Singh Bhatti (Fatehgarh Sahib) and Shiv Veer Rajan (Gurdaspur).

The remaining list reads as follows: Gagandeep Singh Sukhija (Faridkot), Rakesh Dhuria (Fazilka), Avtar Singh Zira (Ferozepur), Nipun Sharma (Hoshiarpur), Sushil Kumar of Jalandhar (Urban), Ranjeet Singh Khojewal (Kapurthala), Karanveer Singh Dhillon (Khanna), Pawan Kumar Tinku of Ludhiana (Rural), Jagat Kathuria (Malerkotla), Rakesh Jain (Mansa), Seemant Garg (Moga), Sanjeev Vashisht (Mohali), Satish Asija (Muktsar) and Harsimran Singh Walia (Batala).

Ajay Kaushal (Mukerian), Ashok Bath (Nawanshahar), Vijay Sharma (Pathankot), K K Malhotra of Patiala (Urban), Ajayveer Singh Lalpura (Ropar). Surjit Singh Garhi and Harmesh Goel of Patiala (Rural) North and South.