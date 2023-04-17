March in Delhi marks 3rd birth centenary of Jassa Singh Ramgarhia

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, April 16

The SGPC began the events of the 300th birth anniversary centenary of Jassa Singh Ramgarhia, the great Sikh General, with Khalsa Fateh March from Gurdwara Sri Rakabganj Sahib in New Delhi today.

Before starting the march, Gurbani Kirtan was performed at Gurdwara Sri Rakabganj Sahib and after ardas (Sikh prayer), the holy saroop (scripture) of Sri Guru Granth Sahib was enshrined in a palanquin by former SGPC president Gobind Singh Longowal.

The management honoured the Panj Piaras (five beloved ones), Nishanchi Singhs (flag bearers) and prominent personalities with Siropas (robes of honour).

Two tableaus prepared by supporting Sikh organizations were the centre of attraction for the congregation. These were decorated on special vehicles and included in the religious procession.

SGPC general secretary Gurcharan Singh Grewal said through these tableaus, the efforts had been made to inform the people about the history of Sikh Generals.”It was shown how Sardar Jassa Singh Ramgarhia and his fellow Sikh generals, after conquering Delhi, uprooted away the Takht-e-Taus of the Mughal Empire on which the tyrannical emperor used to issue orders, to Amritsar. This platform of Takht-e-Taus is still present at Bunga Ramgarhia in Golden Temple, Amritsar.

The march started from Gurdwara Sri Rakabganj Sahib and passed through Delhi’s Shankar Road, Patel Nagar, Shadipur, Moti Nagar, Ramesh Nagar, Raja Garden, Rajouri Garden, Tagore Garden, Subhash Nagar, Tilak Nagar, Jail Road, Hari Nagar and reached Gurdwara Chhote Sahibzade in Fateh Nagar.

SGPC is organising three-day events in Delhi. The march will conclude at Akal Takht in Amritsar on May 4.