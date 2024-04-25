Markfed MD takes stock of wheat procurement in Ludhiana, Moga, Ferozepur

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 24

In order to ensure commitment to hassle free procurement for farmers, Markfed MD Girish Dayalan visited various mandis in districts of Ludhiana, Moga and Ferozepur.

In Ludhiana along with Deputy Commissioner Sakshi Sawhney, joint visits were made to mandis in Jagraon sub-division. It was found that all efforts were being made by the district administration to ensure hassle free procurement. Overall payment made against payment due is 120% thereby ensuring that there is no hassle to the farmers and payments were being made even before the norm of 48 hours.

The directions were issued to agencies to continue ensuring purchase in 24 hours and pay dues even before 48 hours.

In joint visit with Moga Deputy Commissioner Kulwant Singh, it was found that procurement work was at full throttle but that there would be some extra requirement of ‘bardana’, which will be made available by the FCI.

The progress of lifting from mandis was also sought to be made even before the norm of 72 hours to ensure availability of space for high arrivals in a short span considering that the crop cycle had been compressed this year.

In Ferozepur, with Deputy Commissioner Rajesh Dhiman, it was seen that pace was good but in view of the high arrivals, all efforts were being made for quicker lifting.

On the occasion, directions were issued to staff of all the agencies to gear up and ensure that lifting was carried out at top priority to keep the mandis glut free and space available for the freshly harvested wheat.

It was also observed that crop quality was very good and with the produce being brought by the farmers was within the moisture norm of 12%. And in all the mandis, purchase was being carried out without any delay, and the produce was being cleaned and bagged quickly efficiently.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Ferozepur #Moga