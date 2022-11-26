Markfed officer arrested in Nawanshahr for demanding Rs 35,000 as bribe

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 26

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) on Saturday arrested an assistant field officer of Markfed, Gurlal Singh, posted as branch manager at Banga, SBS Nagar, for demanding a bribe of Rs 35,000.

Disclosing this here today, a VB spokesperson said the accused official has been arrested after investigation of an online complaint lodged at the Chief Minister's anti-corruption helpline.

Giving details, he added that the complainant Rajiv Kumar of Hakimpur village, Banga, informed that he was a commission agent in Banga grain market and the Markfed officer was demanding Rs one per bag as a bribe for purchasing 52,000 bags of paddy from his shop. The complainant further informed the VB that a deal has been struck at Rs 35,000 but he didn't want to pay the bribe.

The spokesperson added that the VB investigated the allegations and registered a corruption case against the Markfed official after finding him guilty for demanding a bribe.

The VB has registered a case under Section 7 of Prevention of Corruption Act at VB police station, Jalandhar. Further investigation in this case was under progress, the spokesperson added.

