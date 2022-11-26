Markfed officer arrested in Nawanshahr for demanding Rs 35,000 as bribe

Chandigarh, November 26
The Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) on Saturday arrested an assistant field officer of Markfed, Gurlal Singh, posted as branch manager at Banga, SBS Nagar, for demanding a bribe of Rs 35,000.
Disclosing this here today, a VB spokesperson said the accused official has been arrested after investigation of an online complaint lodged at the Chief Minister's anti-corruption helpline.
Giving details, he added that the complainant Rajiv Kumar of Hakimpur village, Banga, informed that he was a commission agent in Banga grain market and the Markfed officer was demanding Rs one per bag as a bribe for purchasing 52,000 bags of paddy from his shop. The complainant further informed the VB that a deal has been struck at Rs 35,000 but he didn't want to pay the bribe.
The spokesperson added that the VB investigated the allegations and registered a corruption case against the Markfed official after finding him guilty for demanding a bribe.
The VB has registered a case under Section 7 of Prevention of Corruption Act at VB police station, Jalandhar. Further investigation in this case was under progress, the spokesperson added.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
15 women members in Constituent Assembly, their contribution rarely discussed: PM Modi
'One of them, Dakshaayini Velayudhan who had come out of dep...
Video of jailed AAP minister Satyendar Jain meeting Tihar jail superintendent surfaces
The purported video of the AAP leader meeting the jail super...
Shraddha Walkar murder: Accused Aaftab Poonawala sent to 13-day judicial custody, says Delhi Police
Polygraph test on Poonawala went on for nearly three hours o...
After 10-year-old booked in Punjab for 'glorifying' gun culture, DGP gives people 3 days' time to remove all such photos from social media
FIR was filed against four for 'glorifying' gun culture in A...
BJP releases Gujarat manifesto; promises implementation of UCC, new jobs, anti-radicalisation cell, law on damage to public property
The manifesto is released by BJP president JP Nadda at Kamal...