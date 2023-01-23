Martyr’s bust poorly placed

Muktsar: Recently, the district administration installed a bust of Shaheed Bhagat Singh at an old intersection on the outskirts of Malout town on Muktsar Road. But the authorities concerned failed to install it in the right direction. The road, on which the bust is installed, has been made one-way as the railing is fixed on its other end. It is serving no purpose as occupants of vehicles going towards Muktsar see back of the bust. The commuters will be able to see the face only if the direction of the bust is changed.

Does party come first or posts?

Patiala: Absence of photographs of the Congress-turned-BJP leaders from posters prepared for the now-postponed rally of Union Home Minister Amit Shah this week explain how not everything is well within the local party cadre. Much before they could contest any elections collectively, the rift among local BJP leadership was visible even in its posters released by party workers in the city. Residents questioned what comes first, the party or posts.

Anxiety over Sidhu’s return

Amritsar: Congress leaders in the holy city are anxious over Navjot Singh Sidhu's return to the political arena after Rahul Gandhi announced to give him a big responsibility following his likely release from the jail on Republic Day. Though senior Congress leaders are meeting him in the jail, local party members are sceptical. Not many in the party have forgotten his outbursts against senior party leadership that left the Congress a divided house. However, a number of them are hopeful that they would get to see his 'calmer' version that would benefit the party rather than dividing it.

Rahul’s new avatar

Pathankot: The other day when former Pathankot MLA Amit Vij invited some of his senior party colleagues, including HP Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, to his residence, a reference was made to the good, old and faithful Ambassador car. Old timers will recall the car's improved models used to be denoted by Mark 1 and Mark 2. Everyone nodded in agreement when Vij said, “The Bharat Jodo Yatra has proved to be an image-changer for Rahul Gandhi. The man seems to have reincarnated himself, politically speaking. Rahul's Mark 1 has been replaced by Rahul Mark 2,” said Vij.

More SAD leaders eyeing BJP

Jalandhar: During his visit to Jalandhar on Friday, BJP leader Rajkumar Verka was questioned by mediapersons about Manpreet Badal joining the saffron party recently. In reply to the query, Verka said there was a long list of leaders waiting to join the BJP while taking a dig on all political parties. Verka further said, “The line of Akali Dal leaders, who want to come into the BJP fold, is longer than their counterparts in the Congress. Senior minister and leaders, who want to join the BJP, are undergoing screening test.” However, when asked the same question about AAP leaders, he chuckled, “Who is going to accept AAP leaders in the party.” Verka was in Jalandhar, along with the state BJP chief and other leaders, to offer their condolences to the family of deceased Congress MP Santokh Singh Chaudhary.