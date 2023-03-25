Martyrs' memorial to come up near Hussainiwala

Our Correspondent

Ferozepur, March 24

To commemorate those officials and jawans, who sacrificed their lives in the line of the duty during various Indo-Pakistan wars, the BSF will soon set up a martyrs memorial along the Hussainiwala Indo-Pakistan Joint Check Post.

The foundation stone of the memorial was laid by CM Bhagwant Mann yesterday. Dr Atul Fulzele, IG, BSF, Punjab Frontier, said, “The present BSF martyrs’ memorial is located at the BOP barrier where the names of 22 BSF soldiers.”

The IG said the names of war heroes, include constable Jai Ram and head constable Gurbachan Singh (both attained martyrdom in the 1965 war), constable Kasturi Lal, constable L Babu, constable Deep Chand, constable Sarabjeet Singh, constable Kashmira Singh, head constable Jagdish Singh, constable Mukhtiar Singh, constable R Vasun Daran, constable Jagdish Ram, constable Sudarsan Nayar, constable Gurnam Singh, head constable Avtar Singh, Naik Jagdish Rai, constable Karnail Singh, constable Brij Lal, constable Santokh Singh, head constable Subram Singh, naik Surat Singh, constable Mahabir Singh and constable Lok Deo Tiwari (all attained martyrdom in the 1971 war).