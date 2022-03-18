Martyr's nephews: Were ignored at Khatkar Kalan

Tribune News Service

Shubhadeep Choudhury

New Delhi, March 17

Public display of admiration for Shaheed-e-Azam Bhagat Singh may endear the new AAP government in Punjab to local people, but the government has been accused of being indifferent to two of the Bhagat Singh’s nephews who went to attend the oath-taking ceremony of CM Bhagwant Mann at Khatkar Kalan.

“I went to attend Bhagwant Mann’s oath-taking ceremony. If the aim was to honour Shaheed Bhagat Singh for his sacrifices, it was not achieved. It was a big ‘tamasha’, lacking in seriousness. The family members of the martyr came there as a duty. They were ignored by political bosses and the administration. I feel compelled to write this but I wish I did not have to,” tweeted Major General Sheonan Singh (retd), nephew of Bhagat Singh.

Talking to this reporter, Sheonan Singh, a war hero who was awarded with Vir Chakra for his role in the 1987 IPKF operations in Sri Lanka, said he and his cousin Zorawar Singh went to attend the ceremony thinking that family members of Bhagat Singh should be present at the event.

“We had contacted Dr Balbir Singh (AAP MLA from Patiala Rural) who was supposed to be the incharge of coordination. We also talked to the Nawanshahr DC. The DC told us that the protocol department would be alerted about our arrival,” said Sheonan Singh, who now lives in Noida.

Sheonan Singh said they were given a seat at the “Blue Enclosure”, which is far from the podium, and forgotten. “The function was poorly organised and was also delayed,” said Sheonan Singh.

Chaman Lal, retired JNU professor, said Sheonan Singh and Zorawart Singh, respectively, are sons of Bhagat Singh’s younger brothers Ranbir Singh and Kultar Singh.