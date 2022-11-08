'Mass copying' at college in Moga

Tribune News Service

Sameer Singh

Bathinda, November 7

A case of mass copying has reportedly come to the fore at a Moga-based college affiliated to Maharaja Ranjit Singh Punjab Technical University (MRSPTU), Bathinda.

A student from Lala Lajpat Rai Memorial Institute of Management and Computer Science, Ajitwala, Moga, had sent a complaint (with slips attached as evidence) to the university authorities and the Chief Minister.

In July, the Vice Chancellor directed to form a five-member panel, which after a thorough evaluation of answer sheets of students from different courses, found that a majority of the students had indulged in mass copying and their answers completely matched with those on the cheating slips.

Sources said the committee had recommended Rs 3 lakh penalty and action against the college authorities and erring students in September, but attempts had been made to push the matter under the carpet.

In 2011, the Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur, had blacklisted Giani Zail Singh Engineering College situated on premises of MRSPTU campus after mass copying incidents were reported during the JEE.

In 2020, question papers of different subjects were leaked to students before the exams on a messaging application.

Karanvir Singh, Controller of Examinations, MRSPTU said, “After we received a complaint of mass copying, we conducted a probe and debarred the college from becoming an examination centre in future. Mass copying is not possible without the involvement of the staff. Exams of students who indulged in mass copying have been cancelled and will be conducted later.”