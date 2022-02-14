Punjab vital for national security; needs stable government: PM Narendra Modi

Tribune News Service

Aparna Banerji

Jalandhar, February 14

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in Jalandhar to address a rally amid massive security arrangements.

Arrangements for 30,000 to 40,000 people have been done for the rally at PAP.

While farmers had threatened to hold protests against the PM, key farm leaders have been detained at their homes and villages at many places.

Farmers of the BKU Ugrahan, BKU Rajewal among other unions have been placed under house arrest.

Amarjot Singh, farmer of the BKU Rajewal said he and his fellow farmers were being prevented from coming out of their homes.

Amarjot and BKU Rajewal leader Kashmir Singh among others had been planning to protest at the PAP Chowk. They have been detained at their homes amidst heavy police presence in Jandiala and other villages.

Meanwhile, traffic has been diverted from the PAP and Rama Mandi roads where the PM will address the gathering.

The PM's rally is taking place two days before the Ravidass Jayanti celebrations for which huge preparations have been made.

At least three union ministers - Hardeep Puri, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and Som Prakash besides several senior BJP leaders are expected to be present at the rally.