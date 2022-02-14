Punjab vital for national security; needs stable government: PM Narendra Modi

Aparna Banerji
Jalandhar, February 14
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in Jalandhar to address a rally amid massive security arrangements.
Arrangements for 30,000 to 40,000 people have been done for the rally at PAP.
While farmers had threatened to hold protests against the PM, key farm leaders have been detained at their homes and villages at many places.
Farmers of the BKU Ugrahan, BKU Rajewal among other unions have been placed under house arrest.
Amarjot Singh, farmer of the BKU Rajewal said he and his fellow farmers were being prevented from coming out of their homes.
Amarjot and BKU Rajewal leader Kashmir Singh among others had been planning to protest at the PAP Chowk. They have been detained at their homes amidst heavy police presence in Jandiala and other villages.
Meanwhile, traffic has been diverted from the PAP and Rama Mandi roads where the PM will address the gathering.
The PM's rally is taking place two days before the Ravidass Jayanti celebrations for which huge preparations have been made.
At least three union ministers - Hardeep Puri, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and Som Prakash besides several senior BJP leaders are expected to be present at the rally.
I owe much to Punjab. I'm indebted to Punjab. I want to serve you: Modi
Only a party that rises above regionalism and talks about the country can save Punjab: Modi
Sometimes a nation gets a strong leader. And I'm happy to say that it's PM Modi
Congress destroyed the local industry. Mafia's taken over. Punjab needs NDA's double engine of development: Modi
"Nava Punjab BJP de naal. Nava Punjab Nava team da naal." Double engine of development. One of the centre and the the other belonging to the state
Congress has a habit of troubling its adversaries. It's been doing that for over 70 years now.
Targets Akali government. Says BJP cheated of the deputy CM post. Says Parkash Badal made his own son deputy CM
Akali leader Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa addresses rally; says Modi's government can "save" Punjab. Narendra Modi, Capt Amarinder Singh on the stage
