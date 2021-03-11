Moosewala killing: Masterminds at large, will start stir, say singer's parents

Tribune News Service

Bathinda, August 21

Late Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala’s mother, Charan Kaur, has hit out at the police for having “failed” to arrest the masterminds of his son’s murder and said she and her husband would start a protest, seeking justice for their son.

“We cooperated with the police and government, but they have failed to deliver us justice. It seems the authorities are taking undue advantage of our good nature,” she told a gathering of the singer’s fans at her home in Mansa’s Musa village today.

Her husband, Balkaur Singh, was by her side.

“It would have been better had we had not performed the last rites of our son till the police arrested all accused,” said Charan Kaur.

“Earlier, everyone called me sherni (tigress), but I must admit that I was not brave then. I have now become a sherni to get justice for my son. If people will support us, well and good. Otherwise, we two will start a protest,” said Moosewala’s mother.

She added they had lost faith in the police as, she claimed, the investigation was going slow.

Moosewala was shot dead on May 29 at Jahawar Ke village of Mansa district while he was travelling in his vehicle. Later, gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and his accomplice, Canada-based Goldy Brar, had claimed responsibility for the murder. While Bishnoi is now in the custody of the Punjab Police, Brar remains elusive.

Mansa Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Gaurav Toora said, “The police are making efforts to provide justice to Moosewala’s family. All accused directly or indirectly linked to the murder case have been arrested. The police will soon file a chargesheet. It will then be up to the court to punish the accused.”

Addressing the gathering at the “final prayers” on June 8, the singer’s emotional father had said he still did not understand what was his son’s fault that led to his killing.

They won’t rest until the singer gets justice, he had then said.

As per police probe, it has come out that six shooters were involved in the murder of Moosewala. Among them are Priyavrat Fauji and Ankit Sirsa, who are directly associated with the Bishnoi gang.

Jagroop Roopa and Manpreet Mannu were associated with gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria, while it has now been revealed that Kashish and Deepak Mundi are close to Canada-based gangster Lipin Nehra. Among them Roopa and Mannu have been killed in a police encounter and the other three are currently in the custody of the Mansa police. Deepak Mundi is still absconding.

The police have said Moosewala’s killing was in retaliation of Youth Akali Dal leader Vicky Middukhera’s murder that took place last year.

Almost all accused held: Govt

Finance Minister Harpal Cheema

Finance Minister Harpal Cheema has said, “The state government has been aggressively following the probe into the murder case. The SIT has arrested almost all accused, and the search for the remaining one or two is on. The government has acted tough against gangsters and eliminated some of them in police encounters.”

