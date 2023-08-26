May recommend President’s rule: Governor to Mann

Tribune News Service

Ruchika M Khanna

Chandigarh, August 25

Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit today warned Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann that he may recommend imposition of President’s rule in the state over alleged failure of “constitutional mechanism” and initiate criminal proceedings under Section 124 of the IPC (for assaulting Governor with intent to compel or restrain exercise of any lawful power).

The AAP said the Punjab Government was working within the constitutional framework and accused the BJP-led Centre of interfering in the working of governments in non-saffron states.

Purohit has “advised, warned and asked” the CM to furnish information sought by him. In his latest letter to the CM — the second this month — Purohit also hit out at CM Mann for the “breakdown of law and order situation in Punjab” and asked him to send a report concerning action taken by him in the matter of rampant illicit drug trade immediately. In his letter, Purohit said he had received reports from various agencies regarding rampant availability and abuse of drugs in Punjab. “It is common knowledge that they are available in chemist shops, a new trend is observed that they are being sold in the government-controlled liquor vends. Recent action by the Narcotics Control Bureau and Chandigarh Police has led to sealing of 66 liquor vends in Ludhiana selling drugs,” he said.

He pointed to a recent report of the parliamentary standing committee that one in five persons was exposed or addicted to drugs in Punjab.

The letter has created ripples in the state government, specifically because of the warning it carries — recommending imposition of President’s rule.

In the 16 letters written to CM Mann over the past one year, the Governor has sought information on the issue of release of advertisements by the state government to media houses in other states; selection criteria of teachers for Singapore tour; home delivery of atta scheme; allegations of sexual misconduct by a minister, amongst several others. The CM has furnished reply to only nine of these, say sources.

After the Governor refused permission to hold the Assembly session in February, the AAP had moved the Supreme Court. The court had disapproved of the conduct of both the Governor and CM.

AAP chief spokesperson Malwinder Singh Kang said: “With this warning, the Governor has revealed the agenda of the BJP-ruled Centre of disturbing non-saffron states. If they want to impose President’s rule, they should do so in Manipur and Haryana. The Punjab Government is working within the constitutional framework.”

