BSP supremo Mayawati to address Nawanshahr rally on Feb 8

Chandigarh, January 28
Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati will address a rally in Nawanshahr on February 8. Asserting that the alliance of the BSP and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) would form the next government with a clear majority in Punjab, party’s state president Jasveer Garhi on Friday said Mayawati would kick off the campaign from February 8 with a massive rally in Nawanshahr.
He said Punjab had a special place in the heart of the BSP supremo as late Kanshi Ram, the founder of the party, belonged to the state.
Targeting the ruling Congress, the state president said: “The grand old party will be wiped out from the this time. The SAD-BSP alliance will rid the state of the Congress misrule and usher in good governance and fulfil people’s aspirations.”
